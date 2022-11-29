Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

