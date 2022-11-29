Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.22) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.65) to GBX 527 ($6.30) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 566 ($6.77) to GBX 603 ($7.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

