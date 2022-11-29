Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.