Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.