Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
