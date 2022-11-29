Toronto Dominion Bank Has $104,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,364 shares of company stock worth $1,926,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

