Toronto Dominion Bank Has $117,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

