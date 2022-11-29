Toronto Dominion Bank Has $154,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,781,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,469,000 after purchasing an additional 474,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

