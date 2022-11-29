Toronto Dominion Bank Has $163,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 423,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 63.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

