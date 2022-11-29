Toronto Dominion Bank Has $164,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

