Toronto Dominion Bank Has $165,000 Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.17. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lion Electric Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

