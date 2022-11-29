Toronto Dominion Bank Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $460.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

