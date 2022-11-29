Toronto Dominion Bank Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $810.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

