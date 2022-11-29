Toronto Dominion Bank Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 137.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $449,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.