Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $114,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

