Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 327 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sprott by 21.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after buying an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 55.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 53.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sprott stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

