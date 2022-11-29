Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,973 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 9.6 %

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of EXK opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

