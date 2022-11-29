Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,359 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 390.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AcuityAds were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NYSE ATY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.96. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

