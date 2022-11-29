Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000.

FCOR stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

