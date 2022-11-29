Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 35,362 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Separately, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ONCY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.06. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oncolytics Biotech Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.