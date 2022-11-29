Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 35,362 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.06. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

