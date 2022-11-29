Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Profile

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

