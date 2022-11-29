Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 51.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 6.1 %

ACB stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.60. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.