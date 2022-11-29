Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark Profile

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

