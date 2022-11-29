Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,160 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

