Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,169 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

