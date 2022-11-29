Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,800 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $21,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

