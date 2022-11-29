Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 250 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
