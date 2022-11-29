Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 480 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 8.3% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

