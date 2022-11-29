Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of ABST opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.10%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

