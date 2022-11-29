Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Busey were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

