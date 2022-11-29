Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

