Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the October 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,333.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

TOSCF stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

