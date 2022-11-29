Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in November

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,952,700 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 13,824,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $1.6387 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 10.84%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
