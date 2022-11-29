Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 79.2% in November

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

