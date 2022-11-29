Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TMICY opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
