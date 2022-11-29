Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,620,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

