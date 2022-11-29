Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 149.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 380,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

