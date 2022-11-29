Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tucows during the first quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tucows by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

TCX opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

