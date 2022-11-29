Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,603 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

