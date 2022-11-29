Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 23,447 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 227.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

