Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 23,599 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,039 shares of company stock worth $3,463,137 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

