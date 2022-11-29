Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 31,851 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cullinan Oncology Price Performance
CGEM opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $572.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
