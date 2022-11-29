Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 22.4% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 716.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 1,828.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 348,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 1,107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 333,890 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health Price Performance

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSCR opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $599.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.