Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NYSE AEL opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

