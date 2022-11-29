Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

