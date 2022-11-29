Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 20,874 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

