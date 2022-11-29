Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 26,911 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Xperi by 117.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 640.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 421,409 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 20.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi Profile

XPER stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

