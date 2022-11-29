Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 6,427 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

