Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.94. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

