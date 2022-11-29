Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $53.37.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
